Damaged tricolour in Noida removed by authorities after citizens highlight matter

A tricolour in a damaged condition atop a mast here at the Noida-Delhi border was removed by authorities after citizens highlighted the matter on social media.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-09-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 22:28 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

A tricolour in a damaged condition atop a mast here at the Noida-Delhi border was removed by authorities after citizens highlighted the matter on social media. Consistent with the dignity and honour of the national flag, “a damaged or disheveled flag should not be displayed”, according to Section 2.2 of the National Flag Code.

Two national flags have been installed at the Chilla Border on either side of the Dadri main road atop masts measuring over 50 feet. On Sunday morning, commuters on the route noticed one of these flags – at the Noida Selfie Point -- in a damaged condition, with some of them posting pictures and videos on social media platforms.

Responding to one such post on X, formerly Twitter, the Noida authority said, “Necessary action has been taken regarding the national flag at the given location. This is to inform you that the national flag would be re-installed with due respect in one working day.” The flag code also states that a member of public, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the tricolour on all days, occasions, ceremonial or otherwise.

