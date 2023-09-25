Amazon Future Engineer program now includes customized coding and AI curriculum

Amazon India has teamed up with the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) to launch the Amazon Future Engineer program (AFE) - a computer science education program that allows all young people to explore their potential and build a better world for us all - in 54 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across six states - Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The expanded partnership will see the introduction of a customized coding and artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum that is aligned with CBSE skill education. Currently, the program offers courses in coding, logical sequencing, learning loops, and block programming.

The 20-hour module will now be taught to Class 6-9 students:

Class 6 - fundamentals of computer science

Class 7 - advanced concepts of visual programming

Class 8 - exposure sessions to AI

Class 9 - fundamentals of AI

In addition, the AI module will be introduced to the grade 10 students in the academic year 2024-25.

"In the last two years, 1.4 million students from over 8,000 government schools in eight states have explored and learnt computer science through Amazon Future Engineer. The scope of our partnership with NESTS was limited to students of class six to eight, which has now been extended to the students of class nine and also includes AI. It is tailored with a project-based learning pedagogy that is integrated with themes such as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," said Mr. Akshay Kashyap, India Lead, Amazon Future Engineer, Amazon India.

Introduced in 2021, AFE offers coding courses, scholarships, and internships while collaborating with several organizations and ministries, including the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The program also offers professional development support and resources to teachers so as to facilitate effective computer science learning.

Amazon has implemented the AFE program in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.