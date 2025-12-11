Boosting India's Workforce: Skilling and Small Enterprises as Key Drivers
An NCAER report emphasizes overcoming workforce participation and productivity challenges in India. Strengthening skilling initiatives and supporting small enterprises are pivotal for job creation. Despite increased employment through self-employment, transitioning to a skilled workforce has been slow. Embracing technology and credit access could significantly enhance employment prospects.
India faces hurdles in enhancing workforce participation and productivity, according to an NCAER report released Thursday.
The study highlights skilling and small enterprises as vital forces for job creation, stating recent employment rises stem from self-employment, with skilled labor force development lagging.
Enhancing opportunities in labor-intensive sectors is crucial for sustaining GDP growth, amidst challenges from undercapitalized household enterprises operating at subsistence levels.
