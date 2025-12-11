Boosting India's Workforce: Skilling and Small Enterprises as Key Drivers

India faces hurdles in enhancing workforce participation and productivity, according to an NCAER report released Thursday.

The study highlights skilling and small enterprises as vital forces for job creation, stating recent employment rises stem from self-employment, with skilled labor force development lagging.

Enhancing opportunities in labor-intensive sectors is crucial for sustaining GDP growth, amidst challenges from undercapitalized household enterprises operating at subsistence levels.

