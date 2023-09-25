Left Menu

Rajasthan governor appoints vice-chancellors at two state universities

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 23:12 IST
Rajasthan governor appoints vice-chancellors at two state universities
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday issued appointment orders for the position of vice-chancellor in two state-run universities.

Mishra made these appointments on the recommendation of the Vice Chancellor Search Committee of the universities in consultation with the state government, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement issued here.

Alpana Kateja, economics professor at Rajasthan University, will now take charge as the varsity's vice-chancellor, according to the order.

Anil Kumar Rai, Dean of the Humanities and Sociology department at Mahatma Gandhi International University, Wardha has been appointed as vice-chancellor of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University in Sikar.

These appointments are valid for three years from the date the vie-chancellors assume charge or till they attain the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023