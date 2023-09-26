Left Menu

Teachers' appointment 'scam': CBI conducts searches at 6 locations in Kolkata

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:09 IST
Teachers' appointment 'scam': CBI conducts searches at 6 locations in Kolkata
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at six locations in Kolkata in connection with alleged irregularities in the selection of assistant teachers for primary schools in West Bengal, favouring ineligible candidates, officials said.

The case pertains to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) held on October 11, 2015, in which ineligible candidates were ''illegally, arbitrarily'' given appointment through corrupt means.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that primary teachers' jobs ''have been purchased'' in lieu of a huge amount of money and extraneous considerations extended by the candidates.

Last year, the Calcutta High Court handed over the probe to the federal agency, which filed a chargesheet on May 18, keeping further investigation in the matter open.

The CBI on Tuesday searched the premises of suspects in the Behala, Saltlake, Kolkata and Howrah areas as part of its investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023