Left Menu

Siblings attacked with acid at home in Bareilly

A 22-year old woman and her minor brother were attacked with acid in their sleep on Tuesday, police here said. The condition of the woman and her 17-year-old brother, a Class 11 student, is critical and they have been admitted to a private hospital in the city, they said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 27-09-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:39 IST
Siblings attacked with acid at home in Bareilly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year old woman and her minor brother were attacked with acid in their sleep on Tuesday, police here said. The condition of the woman and her 17-year-old brother, a Class 11 student, is critical and they have been admitted to a private hospital in the city, they said. Police said two persons have been detained in connection with the attack and are being interrogated. The incident happened here in an area under the Izzatnagar Police Station. Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said that at around 3 am, when the siblings were sleeping in their room, some person stole into the house and poured acid on them.

He said the preliminary inquiry has revealed the attackers knew the woman, who is preparing for medical entrance exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023