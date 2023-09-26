Left Menu

K’taka school education dept constitutes five committees to revise Kannada and social science textbooks

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy has issued orders to constitute five committees to revise textbooks of the state curriculum for the year 2023-24.

These committees have to review the first, second and third language textbooks for Kannada, along with the social science textbooks, as per the guidelines of the National Curriculum Framework-2005.

The government also appointed Dr Manjunath G Hegde, retired principal from Kumta in Uttara Kannada district, as the chief convenor.

The 10-member committee led by Dr Anjanappa from Tirthahalli in Shivamogga will look into the Kannada first-language textbooks from class one to 10, while another committee of 10 members, chaired by Dr H S Satyanarayan, will review the Kannada second-language textbooks from class one to 10.

The third committee of four members headed by Dr Manjanna will be in charge of revising Kannada third-language textbooks for class nine and 10.

The seven-member committee led by Dr Kiran M has been assigned to revise social science textbooks for class six and seven.

The fifth committee headed by Dr Ashwathanarayana will revise social science textbooks of class eight, nine and 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

