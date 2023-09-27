Left Menu

Indigenous children often don’t have access to education: ILO report

According to the findings, indigenous children face educational disadvantages, making them more vulnerable to child labour.

ILO | Geneva | Updated: 27-09-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 12:00 IST
Indigenous children often don’t have access to education: ILO report
Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_SPExperts)

A new analysis by the International Labour Organization (ILO) reveals that children from indigenous communities face a significant risk of child labour and often don’t have access to education.

According to the findings, indigenous children face educational disadvantages, making them more vulnerable to child labour. In the studied countries, indigenous children have lower school attendance rates compared to others, especially indigenous girls.

The “Issue paper on child labour and education exclusion among indigenous children ” shows that indigenous children are greatly overrepresented in hazardous jobs. Most of them work in agriculture, but are also found in construction, commerce, manufacturing, and domestic work.

The analysis underlines significant regional differences. In Peru, child labour among indigenous children is almost three times higher than the average, while in Ecuador, indigenous children are about 11.6 times more likely to be involved in hazardous work compared to the national average for all children.

Child labour among indigenous children is a direct result of the social, economic, and cultural marginalization that indigenous communities experience, says the paper. These communities are three times more likely to live in extreme poverty. They frequently experience land dispossession, bear the brunt of climate change and conflict, have limited access to essential services, and encounter obstacles in maintaining their traditional ways of life.

This can force indigenous children to work to help their families, becoming a vital part of their survival. It can also lead to other consequences, such as the exploitation of indigenous girls by traffickers who take advantage of the breakdown of family and community ties.

Overcoming child labour and educational exclusion requires responses that also include promoting and protecting the rights of indigenous peoples more broadly, the analysis stresses. This includes stepping up efforts to establish mechanisms for participation of indigenous peoples in decision making, policy and programme design and implementation, access to culturally appropriate quality education, access to social protection, and protection of indigenous peoples’ rights to land.

The issue paper builds on earlier ILO research and policy guidance. Prepared with funding from United States Department of Labour, it analyzed data from reports from around the world, focus groups discussions conducted with organizations of indigenous peoples (in Cambodia, Kenya, the Russian Federation, Nepal and Tanzania) and national quantitative data from six Latin American countries (Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama and Peru).

The paper was launched on 25 September at the ILO headquarters. The event  was attended by the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Francisco Cali Tzay, and the Executive Director of the International Indigenous Women's Forum, Teresa Zapeta.

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023