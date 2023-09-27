Left Menu

Two SP MPs write to President Murmu over 'unusual delay' in appointment of regular VC of AMU

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 27-09-2023 13:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 13:42 IST
Two Samajwadi Party MPs have written separate letters to President Droupadi Murmu expressing concern over the ''unusual delay'' in the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor (VC) for Aligarh Muslim University.

They sought urgent intervention of the President, who is the Visitor of all central universities, to prevent further ''downslide'' of things at the prestigious institution.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Gulrez has been officiating as Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) VC after Tariq Mansoor resigned from the post in April following his nomination as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

SP's Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali wrote to Murmu on September 1, followed by a letter by party MP from Moradabad S T Hasan on September 25.

Contents of their letters were shared with the media by the AMU Teachers Association (AMUTA), which has been demanding the appointment of a regular VC.

In his letter, Ali claimed AMU was facing a ''policy paralysis'' due to an ''unusual delay'' in the appointment of a regular VC.

''Normally, this exercise should have been done before May 2022 but has been delayed for more than 16 months now on different pretexts,'' he said.

He also alleged that there was an ''erosion'' of democratic institutions within the university.

Hasan, in his letter, echoed similar sentiments.

The two MPs said a culture of ''adhocism'' was prevailing in AMU and would result in long-term irreparable damage to the university.

Initially, the tenure of former VC Mansoor, who assumed charge in May 2017, was to end in June 2022. Weeks before he was to retire, the Centre extended his tenure by a year citing unusual circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Mansoor resigned in April this year, weeks before his extended tenure was to end, as he was nominated as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by the BJP.

