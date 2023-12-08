Left Menu

Municipal Corporation of Delhi postpones special budget meeting to Saturday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 14:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 14:30 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has postponed to December 9 its special budget meeting scheduled for Friday to table the revised budget estimates for 2023-24 and the budget estimates for 2024-25, according to an official notice.

The notice did not mention any reason for the postponement.

The special budget meeting of the House has been rescheduled for Saturday. It will be held at 2 pm, the notice said.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti was slated to present the revised budget estimates in the special budget meeting at the civic body's headquarters.

The BJP condemned the postponement of the meeting and alleged that councillors were not provided copies of the budget.

''The BJP strongly condemns any move to defer the budget,'' said Leader of Opposition in MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh.

According to the MCD's calendar, the annual budget is presented by December 10.

However, it was decided to present the budget on December 8 as December 9 and 10 fall on a weekend this year, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

