BPSSC to use AI power system in SI exam, 6.60 lakh candidates to appear for 1,275 posts

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will be using Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered system to prevent cheating during the preliminary examination for 1,275 posts of Sub-Inspectors on Sunday. Around 6.60 lakh aspirants are expected to appear in the preliminary examination on Sunday. The examination will be conducted in two shifts – from 10 am to noon and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm in all districts across the state.

''The BPSSC is using Artificial intelligence (AI) powered systems to detect and prevent cheating, such as impersonation and plagiarism during the examination in all 613 centres in all 38 districts in the state'', K S Dwivedi, Chairman of BPSSC said on Saturday.

AI-powered systems can use facial recognition, eye tracking, and other technologies to monitor students during the exam.

''Candidates will be allowed to enter one and a half hour before the examination and the gate will be closed half an hour before the commencement of the examination. This time unique numbering has been done on every page of the question paper to prevent the question paper from going viral. All centres will be closely monitored by the Central Command room at BPSSC headquarters in Patna'', Dwivedi said.

The chairman said, ''From examinees to invigilators, administrators and exit-entrance points of all centres will be monitored with the help of 16,500 CCTV cameras. These CCTVs have been connected to the command and control system installed at the BPSSC headquarters. Arrangements have been made for frisking of the candidates before their entry''.

He said if a candidate is found indulging in unfair means and malpractices in the examination, then the candidate would be debarred from appearing in the Commission's examination for the next three years.

The BPSSC aims to fill up 1,275 Sub-Inspector posts through this recruitment drive. Out of the total 1,275 posts, 441 posts are for general category aspirants, 275 posts are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, 238 posts are reserved for Extremely Backward Class (EBC), 111 for Economically Backward Class (EWS) and 107 for Backward Class (BC).

Five posts are reserved for transgender. The selection process involves five stages: prelims written examination, mains written examination, physical efficiency test (PET/physical standards test (PST), document verification, and medical examination.

