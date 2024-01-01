IPN FORUM to HONOUR 100 SCHOOL LEADERS from across India as IPN Impact School Leaders in 2023

100 Distinguished School LEADERS from across the country will be honoured by the IPN FORUM alongwith its valued Presenting partner MIT-WPU, Pune for the Year 2023 supported by PHN technologies and CIVOM for their demonstrated work in taking India to the Global landscape of School Education.

IPN FORUM– India's leading KNOWLEDGE NETWORK of School leaders with over 12,000 schools part of the Forum/Community annually honours 100 Impact School Leaders for their remarkable contribution towards Indian School Education. The theme for this Year's Honour ceremony is Future of School Leadership - Embracing Technology, Innovation & Values. Where 100 leaders from across India will be present during the Honour ceremony which will host deliberations across 02 major centres of the country Hyderabad dated 06th January 2024 and 27th January 2024 in Delhi(NCR) Speaking on the idea behind the annual IPN Honours Mr. Gaurava Yadav, Founder & Chairman, IPN Foundation, we at IPN work with schools and school leaders across the country, and in the past few years of our work, we have had the privilege of getting to the work and get to know some of these leaders who are carrying out their work across the country which usually gets unnoticed and many a times unrecognized, through this humble step of ours with support of our valued partners in MIT-WPU, Pune. PHN technologies and CIVOM we intend to bring forth these remarkable leaders and remarkable stories to the forefront. About IPN FORUM(www.ipnfoundation.org) Established in the Year 2016, IPN works closely with over 12,000 schools in India and the South East Region. IPN works with schools by supporting them with best-in-class training and overall development needs in the fast-changing landscape of education globally. IPN acts as common ground for sharing ideas and best practices across the region and among its members who are part of the community/forum. IPN's work is broadly based on three core pillars: Leadership development, Teacher Upskilling, and Technology enablement and 04th one being added as Student Entrepreneurship. Ms. Neha Tewari PR Team IPN India Forum Ph. No. - 8090821074 Email id – teamipn@ipnindia.in/neha.tewari@eduace.in www.ipnfoundation.org (Disclaimer : The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI will not take any editorial responsibility of this content.).

