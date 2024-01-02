Left Menu

Committee set up to prepare draft proposal for Madrassa Board in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 16:19 IST
Committee set up to prepare draft proposal for Madrassa Board in J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Kashmir on Tuesday set up a committee for preparing a comprehensive draft proposal for establishing a Madrassa Board in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Sanction is hereby accorded to the establishment of Draft Committee comprising below-mentioned officers/officials who will prepare a comprehensive draft proposal regarding establishment of a Madrassa Board in J-K,'' the Director of School Education, Kashmir, said in an order issued here.

The four-member draft committee will start its work on Wednesday and submit a report to the Director of School Education, Kashmir, by or before January 10. Several states have Madrassa Boards that regulate education in Islamic religious schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024