Committee set up to prepare draft proposal for Madrassa Board in J-K

Authorities in Kashmir on Tuesday set up a committee for preparing a comprehensive draft proposal for establishing a Madrassa Board in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Sanction is hereby accorded to the establishment of Draft Committee comprising below-mentioned officers/officials who will prepare a comprehensive draft proposal regarding establishment of a Madrassa Board in J-K,'' the Director of School Education, Kashmir, said in an order issued here.

The four-member draft committee will start its work on Wednesday and submit a report to the Director of School Education, Kashmir, by or before January 10. Several states have Madrassa Boards that regulate education in Islamic religious schools.

