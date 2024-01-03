Left Menu

Bajaj Auto to consider share buyback
Representative Image
Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday said it will consider a share buyback proposal next week.

The company's board at its meeting scheduled for January 8, 2024 will consider a proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares of the company and other necessary matters, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Subsequently, the trading window for dealing in securities/equity shares of the company has been closed for all designated persons and their relatives from January 1, 2024 and will remain closed till the outcome of declaration of financial results for Q3 FY24 till January 26, it added.

Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading at Rs 7,021.10 apiece in the afternoon trade, up 5.38 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

