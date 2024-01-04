Left Menu

Kerala CM inaugurates school youth festival; stresses participation is more important than winning

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 04-01-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 14:31 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged students and parents not to view school youth festivals merely as occasions for competition and winning points, emphasising that they should serve as venues to hone the artistic skills of children and develop their personalities.

Addressing a packed audience at the inauguration of the 62nd Kerala State School Youth Festival in this southern district, he highlighted the importance of children's participation, urging parents not to consider it a competition but rather as a festival for children.

Vijayan encouraged self-reflection on how many children, triumphant in youth festivals, pursue their artistic talents further in life.

He cautioned against treating art as a means for scoring points and advocated using art to raise awareness among children about the perils of alcohol and drugs. Stressing the significance of alerting children to the dangers of modern technologies and gadgets, the CM highlighted the potential of art in this regard.

The five-day-long annual event is expected to feature over 14,000 children showcasing their talents in over 200 art forms.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, actors Asha Sharath and Nikhila Vimal, along with senior officials, were present during the inaugural ceremony.

