Germany's Habeck regrets farmers' blockade, warns against violence
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-01-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 14:55 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Friday he regretted the lack of discussion when farmers angered by planned subsidy cuts blocked him from disembarking a ferry.
"Protesting in Germany is a valuable asset. Coercion and violence destroy this asset," he said in a statement after the protest on Thursday night. (Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Linda Pasquini
- Rachel More
- Robert Habeck
- Germany
- German
Advertisement