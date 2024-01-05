Germany's Habeck regrets farmers' blockade, warns against violence

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Friday he regretted the lack of discussion when farmers angered by planned subsidy cuts blocked him from disembarking a ferry.

"Protesting in Germany is a valuable asset. Coercion and violence destroy this asset," he said in a statement after the protest on Thursday night. (Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)