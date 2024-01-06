Left Menu

HP woman found hanging in room in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:05 IST
A 26-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh, working here at an engineering college, reportedly hanged herself in her room, police said on Saturday.

Shalini Mahajan, a resident of village Dehra in Bilaspur district had come to Mathura in search of a job on December 20 last year and found one at a local engineering college a few days ago, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station Ravi Tyagi said.

She had to take charge on Saturday, but when she did not reach college on time, the college administration tried to contact her, he said.

The SHO said that the college staff tracked the place where Mahajan was staying and when they found her room locked from inside, they informed police.

''We broke the door and saw the woman hanging from the ceiling fan with a noose made of a piece of cloth,'' said the SHO.

The officer said Mahajan's body has been sent for post mortem examination.

