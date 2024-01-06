Left Menu

Haryana police set up SIT after anonymous letter accuses varsity professor of sexual harassment

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:19 IST
Haryana police set up SIT after anonymous letter accuses varsity professor of sexual harassment
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana police have set up a special investigation team to probe allegations against professor of a university in Sirsa following an anonymous letter accusing him of sexually harassing many female students.

The allegations in the anonymous letter have been levelled against a professor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University.

''The moment this letter came in the media, we started an inquiry in the said anonymous complaint,'' Sirsa's Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Bhushan told PTI over phone on Saturday.

He said a SIT has been constituted which is headed by a Assistant SP, Sirsa, Deepti Garg while three women inspectors are also part of the SIT.

Investigations have been launched by the SIT which has already visited the university, he said, while adding further action would be taken based on these investigations.

Allegations in the letter include ''inappropriate touch'' by the professor.

Earlier last year, two government school principals in Jind and Kaithal districts were arrested over allegations of sexual harassment by several schoolgirls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024