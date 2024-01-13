Left Menu

It is this ideal which influenced the NEP 2020 that focuses on bringing to the fore the inherent talent and aptitude of students, Singh said. This empowerment stems from the NEP 2020, he added.Enumerating the welfare schemes of the Union government, Singh said direct benefit transfer has ushered in more transparency.

Swami Vivekananda's vision being realised under PM Modi's leadership: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effected Swami Vivekananda's vision for India on the ground and now the country can lead the world in multiple ways.

Addressing an event here on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, he said, ''We have seen India moving in the direction that Swami ji had envisaged for us.'' ''The vision which Swami ji placed before us in the late 19th century, is now being actualized under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'', he said, adding, ''We have now proven ourselves as first-line nations of the world and today we can lead the rest of the world in more than one ways.'' Singh laid stress on the capacity building of the youth so that they can realise the full strength of their talent and channel their energies towards that end.

The Union Minister urged everyone to make optimal use of their strength, potential and talent in the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal' so that they can contribute to realizing the vision of a developed India by the year 2047.

According to Swami Vivekananda, the ideal of education should be capacity building and growth of human beings. It is this ideal which influenced the NEP 2020 that focuses on bringing to the fore the inherent talent and aptitude of students, Singh said. Earlier, students were prisoners of the aspirations of their parents. But now, they have the freedom to choose and change subjects based on their aptitude. This empowerment stems from the NEP 2020, he added.

Enumerating the welfare schemes of the Union government, Singh said direct benefit transfer has ushered in more transparency. Similarly, free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana were being provided to the beneficiaries without any discrimination, he added.

