With Jharkhand experiencing severe cold conditions, the state government on Thursday announced a change in school timings till January 25.According to the school education and literacy department, students from kindergarten to class 5 will attend school from 10am to 2pm, while students of 6 to 12 will have classes from 9am to 3pm.The order stated, With cold wave increasing in the state, classes from KG to class 5 in all categories of government, non-government aided non-aided, and private schools will be conducted from 10am to 2pm from January 19 to January 25.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:18 IST
Mercury plummets in Jharkhand, school timings changed
With Jharkhand experiencing severe cold conditions, the state government on Thursday announced a change in school timings till January 25.

According to the school education and literacy department, students from kindergarten to class 5 will attend school from 10am to 2pm, while students of 6 to 12 will have classes from 9am to 3pm.

The order stated, ''With cold wave increasing in the state, classes from KG to class 5 in all categories of government, non-government aided/ non-aided, and private schools will be conducted from 10am to 2pm from January 19 to January 25. For students of 6 to 12, classes will be from 9am to 3pm''.

Abhishek Anand, the in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, reported that the maximum temperature on Thursday dipped by 10 degrees Celsius in parts of Jharkhand due to cloudy weather and light rain.

The day temperature in Chatra was 12.3 degrees Celsius, 10.5 notches below normal, while Dhanbad's maximum temperature was 14.2 degrees Celsius. Ranchi's day temperature dipped to 20.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, due to dense fog, officials said.

Anand said, ''Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several places in the state in the past 24 hours. Highest rainfall of 54.4 mm was recorded in Simdega district.'' He also mentioned that the weather is likely to be dry from January 19 to January 22.

