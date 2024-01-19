Left Menu

Puducherry govt declares public holiday on Jan 22

He said that all state government offices, educational institutions and undertakings would remain closed on January 22.The centrally administered JIPMER here also announced a half-day holiday, till 2.30 PM on January 22, due to the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram temple and advised patients to avoid coming to the outpatient department during the time period.

Puducherry Legislative Assembly Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday announced that January 22 would be a public holiday in the Union Territory in view of consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya scheduled on that day. He said that all state government offices, educational institutions and undertakings would remain closed on January 22.

The centrally administered JIPMER here also announced a half-day holiday, till 2.30 PM on January 22, due to the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram temple and advised patients to avoid coming to the outpatient department during the time period. ''In accordance with the office Memorandum issued by the Centre, JIPMER would have a half-day holiday till 2.30 PM on January 22. Patients are requested to not come to the Out-Patient Department during this time that day. However, emergency services would function as usual. All hospital services and special clinics would function after 2.30 p.m. on Monday,'' the institute said in a release on Friday.

