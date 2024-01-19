Left Menu

CAT bar association requests full-day holiday on January 22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 18:20 IST
CAT bar association requests full-day holiday on January 22
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bar Association has requested a full-day holiday on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The letter addressed to the tribunal's chairman said the Union government, through its office memorandum dated January 18, decided to keep Central government offices across the country closed till 2:30 pm on Monday.

''In view of the aforesaid, coupled with enhanced security arrangements, traffic restrictions rush due to upcoming Republic Day, the CAT bar association feels it appropriate to request your good self that the remaining half day may also be kept as off to avoid difficulty and next dates may kindly be notified accordingly in the matters,'' the letter by association's secretary, Gyanendra Singh said.

On Thursday, the Department of Personnel and Training issued an order for a half-day closure for central government establishment on Monday.

''The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024, across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024,'' the DOPT order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024