CAT bar association requests full-day holiday on January 22

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bar Association has requested a full-day holiday on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The letter addressed to the tribunal's chairman said the Union government, through its office memorandum dated January 18, decided to keep Central government offices across the country closed till 2:30 pm on Monday.

''In view of the aforesaid, coupled with enhanced security arrangements, traffic restrictions rush due to upcoming Republic Day, the CAT bar association feels it appropriate to request your good self that the remaining half day may also be kept as off to avoid difficulty and next dates may kindly be notified accordingly in the matters,'' the letter by association's secretary, Gyanendra Singh said.

On Thursday, the Department of Personnel and Training issued an order for a half-day closure for central government establishment on Monday.

''The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024, across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024,'' the DOPT order said.

