Two government schools in Sillicon Valley to introduce Hindi as world language

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 18:57 IST
In a first for California, two government schools in the Silicon Valley would be introducing Hindi as a world language in its school curriculum.

The decision to introduce Hindi as an optional subject was welcomed by the large Indian American community at Fremont who have been seeking to have their children learn Hindi in schools. Fremont has one of the highest concentrations of Indian Americans in California.

The Fremont Unified School District (FUSD) Board voted 4-1 vote on January17 to launch a pilot programme that will see Hindi in the curriculum of Horner Middle School and Irvington High School for the 2024-2025 school year that starts in August.

Indian Americans make 65 per cent of the student population in Horner Middle School and Irvington High Schools. The district has a total of 29 elementary school campuses, five middle school campuses, and five high school campuses.

During the meeting, FUSD board members Vivek Prasad, Sharon Coco, Larry Sweeney, and President Yajing Zhang showed strong support for the proposal, citing the welfare of students as a major factor in their decision, a media release said.

"I look at the demand, and I look at the value that this Hindi offering will produce for the community ... for me it's a no-brainer," said Trustee Vivek Prasad, endorsing the pilot.

"If this is successful and if other schools want to offer Hindi, they will be able to in the future... so at this moment in time I'm in favour,'' was the response of Trustee Sharon Coco, highlighting her commitment to the student community of FUSD.

"I'm positive that it (pilot) will go to all high schools and all middle schools, and they will embrace it," stated Trustee Larry Sweeney in support of the proposal.

"Who do we serve?" asked President Yajing Zhang, "Students! And so do we serve the students' interest if there is huge evident demand for this class?" Zhang said.

