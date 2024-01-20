Hindu College organises cricket match as part of 125 years celebrations.
The Hindu College here on Saturday organised a cricket match between its alumni members and its team comprising staffers and students as part of its 125 years celebrations.Principals XI won the match against Alumni XI, according to a statement issued by the college.
The Hindu College here on Saturday organised a cricket match between its alumni members and its team comprising staffers and students as part of its 125 years celebrations.
Principals' XI won the match against Alumni XI, according to a statement issued by the college. The cricket match served as a platform for friendly competition and a reunion for the alumni, who shared anecdotes, memories and laughter, fostering a sense of unity, it said. Venkat Sundaram gifted his book ''Indian Cricket Then and Now'' while Arun Bhardwaj presented his book ''Coaching Batting Skills'' to Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava.
