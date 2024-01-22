Left Menu

Rajasthan minister vows one-meal a day fast till grand Krishna is built

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:06 IST
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday said he will eat only one meal a day till a grand temple is constructed in the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

''Unless a magnificent temple on the birthplace of Lord Sri Krishna is constructed, I will eat only once a day, beginning today,'' Dilawar said at a felicitation event in Ramganj Mandi, his constituency in Kota.

In his address, Dilawar recalled how he along with Dr Kirorilal Meena, now a state cabinet minister, and hundreds of kar sevaks staged a demonstration in Ayodhya in 1992 against the illegal detention and fabricated charges of murder against their colleagues.

Dilawar, a six-time MLA and three-time minister, had in February 1990 also vowed he would not accept or wear garland till the Ram Temple is constructed in Ayodhya.

On Monday, after the consecration ceremony was over at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he was offered a 34 kg garland, and another, 108 feet in length, by his supporters.

Dilawar however refused to wear the garlands saying he would wear it when he visits the temple in Ayodhya on January 31.

In February 1990, Dilwar had also vowed he would not sleep in bed until Article 370 pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped. It is said he slept on a mat ever since, till the contentious Article was revoked in 2019, when he finally took to bed.

