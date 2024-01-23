Left Menu

Assam cabinet to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya in February

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 09:09 IST
The Assam cabinet has decided that it will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on February 22.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday.

''Cabinet extended its heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister and greetings to the people of India on the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya. The entire Cabinet will pay a solemn visit to Ayodhya on 22 February 2024 for darshan of Ram Lalla,'' said a post, shared by Sarma on X.

The state cabinet also decided to provide land rights to indigenous families across ten districts of the state.

Land rights will be given to landless indigenous families in Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Nagaon, Biswanath, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Goalpara and Dhubri districts under 'Mission Basundhara 2.0', the chief minister posted on X.

Of these families, 84 per cent belong to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and More Other Backward Classes, he said.

To curb question paper leaks, 'The Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024', was approved by the cabinet.

It will be placed before the assembly in the budget session that will begin on February 5.

The cabinet also approved setting up a new state university, named 'Swahid Kanaklata Baruah University', at Gohpur, with the draft bill to be placed before the assembly in the next session.

The cabinet also approved the release of Rs 400 crore as the second installment to Bodoland Territorial Council for 2023-24 for all-round development of the areas under it.

For the seamless promotion of assistant professors of the provincialised colleges, it allowed the extension of the date for the submission of required papers by recommended candidates.

