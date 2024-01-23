Mega Job Fair 2024 conducted in Kandhamal

The Mega Job Fair 2024 was successfully conducted in Phulbani for the youth of the Kandhamal parliamentary constituency. This is for the second time the Job Fair was organized by MP Kandhamal Dr. Achyuta Samanta with the support of KIIT, in association with the district administration. Around 13,500 youths got job offers during the job fair held at Kandhamal stadium on 21st January. Of the 13,500 youths, 3,500 were selected by companies operating in Odisha. As many as 10,000 job aspirants were chosen by firms operating across the country.

More than 20,000 youths from Kandhamal parliamentary constituency participated in the fair. Youths from 12 blocks of Kandhamal, three each of Boudh and Nayagarh, and two blocks of Ganjam district participated.

A record-breaking 120 companies from across Odisha and India joined, offering employment opportunities to over 20,000 youths from the parliamentary constituency. At least 40 companies from Odisha and over 80 firms and industrial houses from other states took part in the job fair. The salaries ranged from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 35,000. The candidates covered a broad educational spectrum, from standard fifth to post-graduation, B. Tech, MBA, and Law graduates.

''Bringing 120 companies to one of Odisha's smallest cities, ensuring hospitality and logistics, and managing the influx of 20,000 youths with transport and food arrangements were enormous tasks, all made possible by the incredible support of the Kandhamal district administration and KIIT's unyielding efforts, fulfilling the vision of Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Odisha towards empowering youth of the state through education and employment,'' said Dr. Achyuta Samanta, MP, Kandhamal.

Dr. Samanta thanked the district administration for their support, the representatives of the 120 companies who travelled to Phulbani, and especially Mr. Lalit Gandhi, President of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture, for their invaluable contributions.

Among others, MLA, Baliguda and District Planning Board Chairman Chakramani Kanhar; MLA, Phulbani, Angad Kanhar; Rodan Mallick, Chairman, Special Development Council, Kandhamal; Nandini Mallick, Zilla Parisad President, Kandhamal; Collector Asish Iswar Patil; SP Suvendu Patra; Purusottama Mahapatra, Dist. Skill Development-cum-Employment Officer were present on the occasion.

