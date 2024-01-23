Left Menu

Kerala has 5.75 lakh new voters, says state CEO

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 13:25 IST
Kerala has 5.75 lakh new voters, says state CEO
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has enrolled 5,74,175 new voters into the final voter list for the upcoming general elections and removed 3.75 lakh voters to clean up the final list, State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said on Tuesday.

Kaul said that those who could not add their names to the voter list yet could do so before the elections and requested people who have not enrolled themselves to come forward and make use of this opportunity.

Talking to the media here, the CEO said that the commission had done commendable work to clean up the voters' list with officials at the booth level visiting each house and collecting details regarding deaths.

Based on the information collected, 3,75,867 names were removed from the voters' list, he said.

A draft list was published on October 27, 2023 and the Commission received complaints from the voters before finalising the list, Kaul said.

With the addition of 5,74,175 new voters, the total number of voters in Kerala has now become 2,70,99,326, with 1,39,96,729 women voters.

The details of the final voters list can be checked on the Chief Electoral Officer's website www.ceo.kerala.gov.in.

Hard copies of the final voters' list will be available at booth level officers, Taluk offices, and Village offices, Kaul said.

Registered political parties can get a copy from Taluk offices, the CEO added.

As per the final voters list, Malappuram has the highest number of voters and Wayanad has the least numbers.

Malappuram also has the largest number of women voters.

The state also has 88,223 non-resident Keralites as voters on the list, Kaul said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024