No action taken as no complaint received: Police after 'Babri' slogans raised at Jamia Millia Islamia

After a purported video of some students trying to hold protest inside the Jamia Millia Islamia surfaced on social media, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it was held inside the campus and no action can be taken as no formal complaint was received.

After a purported video of some students trying to hold protest inside the Jamia Millia Islamia surfaced on social media, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it was held inside the campus and no action can be taken as no formal complaint was received. A group of youths, carrying placards, assembled inside the campus and raised slogans such as ''Strike for Babri'', they said. The protest was held on the day of the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. In the video, the security guards of the campus can be seen removing the protestors and two of the youths can be seen carrying the placards. A police officer said that an information was received yesterday about some protest by a group called Fraternity Movement led by Lubabib Bashir inside the campus but no complaint was received from the university administration.

As a ''precautionary measure'', the security personnel were deployed outside the campus, the officer said.

Fraternity Movement is a student outfit in the campus. The Ram temple has been built at the site where the 16th Century Babri Masjid once stood before being demolished by the kar sevaks in 1992. After the video went viral on Monday, the Jamia Millia Islamia administration said that academic activity was not disrupted because of the ''protest'' and the situation was under control.

''It was just two to three students, who engaged in sloganeering. The classes and examination continued without any disruption,'' an official of the university told PTI.

