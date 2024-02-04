Left Menu

Odisha govt, JNU sign pact for Odia studies' facility

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-02-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 20:07 IST
Odisha govt, JNU sign pact for Odia studies' facility
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Sunday signed an MoU with New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for the establishment of a centre for Odia studies at the varsity.

The proposed Biju Patnaik Special Centre for Odia Studies aims at delving into the leadership, governance and contribution of former chief minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik, officials said.

The MoU was signed here between Higher Education Secretary Arvind Agrawal and JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, on the sidelines of the three-day World Odia Language Conference, which will conclude on Monday. The Odisha government will provide a one-time assistance of Rs 10 crore for the educational facility.

Besides Biju Patnaik's leadership and governance, the centre will study the Jagannath culture and manuscriptology of ancient Odia literature, the officials said.

Pandit said the Biju Patnaik Special Centre for Odia Studies would create favourable conditions for promotion of Odia language, literature and culture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024