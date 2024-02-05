W Cape learners urged to register for Second Chance Matric Programme before 9 Feb

The Western Cape Education Department has encouraged all learners, who want to register for the Second Chance Matric Support Programme, to do so before the closing date of 9 February 2024.

The programme is aimed at those who have not met the requirements to pass the National Senior Certificate (NSC) or the extended Senior Certificate (SC) examinations.

The programme is also open to those who want to improve their results.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to obtain one’s NSC and it should not be missed. The content is fresh in the candidates’ minds, so it would be beneficial to register to write sooner, rather than having to wait a whole year. Every candidate that did not pass should continue doing whatever they can to complete Grade 12,” Western Cape Education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said.

Hammond said approximately 30% of the candidates in the Western Cape who did not pass required one more subject to pass, and about 20% needed two subjects.

In order to prepare for these examinations, Hammond said candidates can take advantage of various matric resources on the department’s website: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/matric-support, and these includes study guides, video tutorials and examination papers and memos.

Hammond said the programme in the province also offers private candidates who are registered to write the May/June examinations free tutoring classes.

The tutoring classes will cover subjects, including Afrikaans First Additional Language; Agricultural Sciences; Business Studies; Economics; English First Additional Language; Geography; History; Life Sciences; Mathematics; Mathematical Literacy, and Physical Sciences

Hammond noted that Second Chance Matric Support Centres have been established in selected areas in the province and all tuitions are offered for free.

Registration to enter the programme has started. Information on registration and tutoring venues can be found at: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/second-chance-matric-programme.

Registration forms can be found on the WCED website: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/national-senior-certificate-nsc-exams

The programme is expected to start at the beginning of March 2024.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)