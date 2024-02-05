Left Menu

UP Budget: Govt increases welfare fund for lawyers

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the welfare fund for lawyers in the state to Rs 500 crore from Rs 200 crore in the annual budget presented on Monday.Besides, the maximum limit of permissible assistance has been increased from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in case of the death of an advocate, who is a member of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate Social Fund Scheme.In addition, a provision of Rs 100 crore is proposed for the under-construction National Law University in Prayagraj district, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-02-2024 19:58 IST
In addition, a provision of Rs 100 crore is proposed for the under-construction National Law University in Prayagraj district, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. The budget also includes a provision of Rs 300 crore for the establishment of courts in various districts of the state.

Under the pilot project, a provision of Rs 700 crore is proposed for the construction of the court complexes in this financial year.

Welcoming the budget, Lucknow-based advocate Ashish Kumar Tripathi said, ''Increasing the Advocate Welfare Fund from Rs 200 crore to Rs 500 crore is a welcome step. This will help in meeting the basic needs of the advocates.'' He also welcomed the provision of providing Rs 5 lakh on the sudden death of an advocate.

