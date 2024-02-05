Max Healthcare joins hands with Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists

Max Healthcare Institute on Monday said it has tied up with UK-based Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists to enhance specialty training programme in the field.

The purpose of the partnership is to leverage the strengths of both organisations to promote and conduct training in obstetrics and gynaecology, assessment and certification of training in India.

''This collaboration will enable us to leverage the latest advancements in training, support, e-learning content, and training e-portfolio along with access to 70 Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists (RCOG) training courses in-person or virtually,'' Max Healthcare Institute Group Medical Director Sandeep Budhiraja said in a statement.

