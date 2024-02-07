Left Menu

Bihar Police inks MoU with IRTE for traffic audit in five cities

It will be conducted in five cities in the state that include Patna, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif, and Muzaffarpur, Sudhanshu Kumar, Additional Director General ADG of Bihar Police Traffic told reporters after signing of the MoU on Tuesday here in the presence of IRTE president Rohit Baluja.Identification of reasons for road accidents in these cities will certainly be found out.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-02-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 12:28 IST
Bihar Police inks MoU with IRTE for traffic audit in five cities
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Traffic Police has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) for a traffic audit in five cities to minimise jams and accidents, a senior official said.

The existing road network and vehicular pressure on key stretches will be assessed and congestion points will be identified in the audit.

''The main objective is to conduct a scientific and evidence-based summary audit of the traffic management system in Bihar. It will be conducted in five cities in the state that include Patna, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif, and Muzaffarpur,'' Sudhanshu Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) of Bihar Police (Traffic) told reporters after signing of the MoU on Tuesday here in the presence of IRTE president Rohit Baluja.

''Identification of reasons for road accidents in these cities will certainly be found out. The national highways and state highways in these areas will be included in the summary audit,'' he added.

Bihar is ranked second in the country in terms of severe accidents and death rates due to these, he said.

The audit will certainly help in finding out the reasons so that such accidents can be checked, Kumar said.

He said the audit, which will be completed in two months, will also include traffic volume on non-working days.

Changes, including signages and road diversions, will be made based on the audit, the ADG said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024