"NITI Aayog's Transformative Blueprint for Mumbai, Varanasi, and 2 Other Cities Revealed"

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 13:16 IST
The NITI Aayog has prepared a plan for economic transformation of Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi and Vizag and help India become a developed economy by 2047, its CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said on Saturday.

He also said the Aayog plans to prepare economic planning of 20-25 more cities, as they are the centre of economic activities.

A vision document is being prepared by NITI Aayog for India to become a developed economy of USD 30 trillion by 2047, and it will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''We used to only prepare urban planning of cities, not economic planning..NITI Aayog has prepared economic planning of Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi and Vizag, for economic transformation of these cities,'' he said at an event here.

Last year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had held a meeting with NITI Aayog officials during which steps needed to take the GDP of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to USD 300 billion by 2030 were discussed.

Subrahmanyam said the Centre had sought views of the country's youth on December 11, to drive its vision for making India a developed nation by 2047.

''So far, we have received more than 10 lakh detailed suggestions from youth of India, and we processing them using artificial intelligence (AI),'' he added.

This exercise was conducted through universities and other educational institutions.

In 2023, NITI Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined one for Viksit Bharat @2047.

The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among others.

