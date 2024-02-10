Left Menu

Eastern Army Commander commends brave soldiers at Investiture Ceremony

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 19:12 IST
Eastern Army Commander commends brave soldiers at Investiture Ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

Officers and soldiers of the Indian Army were felicitated with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery on Saturday at the Eastern Command Investiture Ceremony, a Defence official said. The programme was held at Bengdubi Military Station near Siliguri city in the northern part of West Bengal.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari presented medals to 26 awardees - including 20 Sena Medals (gallantry), two Bar to Sena Medal (distinguished) and four Vishisht Seva Medals.

The GOC-in-C felicitated the officers and soldiers of the Indian Army with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery beyond the call of duty and distinguished service to the nation, the official said in a statement.

Lt Gen Tiwari also conferred the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) certificate of appreciation and GOC-in-C unit appreciation to units in recognition of their exceptional professionalism and unparalleled achievements.

Two Units were awarded COAS Unit Appreciation and 32 Units were awarded GOC-in-C, Eastern Command Unit appreciation, the official said.

Congratulating the awardees, Lt Gen Tiwari exhorted all ranks to give their best in all spheres and keep up the high traditions and values of the Indian Army.

A large number of military personnel, civilian dignitaries as well as school and college students and the families of the award winners attended the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024