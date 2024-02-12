Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Calls for Modernization of Unani system of medicine
Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday called for coordinating various medical systems and work for a healthy Rajasthan through them.
The governor was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed women's hostel in the College of Unani, Tonk campus, from Jaipur.
Mishra, according to an official statement, also expressed the need to develop the Unani system of medicine in the context of modern needs and work on its practicality in diagnosing incurable diseases.
He recalled Unani medical system's great scholar Hakim Ajmal Khan and called for carrying forward his work.
The governor also stressed on working for 'Healthy Rajasthan' by coordinating the Unani system of medicine with the Indian Ayurveda and Allopathy medical systems. He also called for working on the health goals of ''Developed India ' 2047'' through this method.
The governor inaugurated the women's hostel online.
