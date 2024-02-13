Change Headline - JEE-Main results: 23 candidates bag 100 score in first edition of exam

Twenty three candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2024 with a maximum of them being from Telangana, the National Testing Agency announced on Tuesday.

Over 11.70 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial exam. Among the candidates who secured an NTA score of 100, seven are from Telangana, two from Haryana, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. All of them are males.

According to NTA officials, NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session, a senior official explained.

The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees, the official added.

According to the officials, a Central Control Room was opened to monitor and facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination on the ground. ''2 national coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 303 city coordinators, 1,083 observers, 150 technical observers, and 162 deputy observers were deployed. Live CCTV Surveillance was planned in all examination centres to curb malpractice in the examination,'' the official said.

''The NTA also made arrangements for live viewing of remote locations of all examination centres from the Control Room located in the NTA premises of New Delhi. Recording of CCTV Systems was also done," the official added.

Mobile network jammers were installed at all the centres to prevent students from cheating during the exam by using mobile phones or any other electronic device. ''The latest 5G jammers were installed at all examination centres for the first time,'' the official explained.

The examination was held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The exam was also conducted outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, and Washington DC. It was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Oslo for the first time. While the first edition of the exam was conducted in January-February, the second edition is scheduled in April. Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates will be shortlisted to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). After both sessions of JEE (Main)-2024 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made.

