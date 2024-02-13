Special consideration must be made for orphans in PMAY: Neelam Gorhe

Left Menu

Deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council Neelam Gorhe on Tuesday said a special consideration needs to be made for orphaned children in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY housing scheme. She also emphasised the need for special consideration for orphaned children in the PMAY housing scheme.Deliberations during the conference and resolutions will forwarded to the concerned authorities for action, it was stated.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-02-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 15:53 IST
Deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council Neelam Gorhe on Tuesday said a special consideration needs to be made for orphaned children in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing scheme. Gorhe virtually inaugurated a conference themed ''From Struggle to Strength: Navigating and Networking for Homeless Children,'' organised in collaboration with Satish Pradhan Dnyanasadhana College Thane and Being Me in association with Jeevan Samvardhan Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Gorhe expressed concern about the exploitation of orphaned and homeless children, leading to trafficking and hazardous labour conditions. She also emphasised the need for special consideration for orphaned children in the PMAY housing scheme.

Deliberations during the conference and resolutions will forwarded to the concerned authorities for action, it was stated.

