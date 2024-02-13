4 held for gang-rape in Gurugram

Gurugram Police has arrested four persons for allegedly gang-raping a woman from north Bengal on the pretext of getting her a job, officials on Tuesday said.

An FIR was registered against all the four accused at Sector 29 Police Station on Sunday, they said.

The woman, a native of north Bengal's Darjeeling, in her complaint said that she is married and came to Gurugram three month ago. The woman said that she was looking for a job in Gurugram when she got in touch with Zefrin Khalko alias Arun Kumar, a native of West Bengal. She said the accused told her that he does placement work and will get her a job. The woman said that they began talking to each other on a daily basis, adding Arun called her to meet at his rented house in Chakkarpur village a few days later on November 10 last year.

''When I reached at Arun's room, he held me hostage in the room and gang-raped me along with his associates Ishuraj, Sumer and Ahamraj. When I protested, the accused even threatened to kill me.They held me captive in the room for many days and repeatedly gang-raped me, but finally I somehow freed myself from their clutches,'' the victim said in her complaint.

''Around 15 days ago, I came in contact with another youth, who got me a job. Later I narrated my ordeal to the youth, who took me to the police station on Sunday night,'' she added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the four accused under section 376-D (gang-rape) and under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 29 Police Station on Sunday night, police said.

All the four accused were arrested on Monday night, they said.

''We have arrested all four accused, who are being produced in a city court today,'' said Inspector Rishikant, the SHO of Sector 29 Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)