Maratha agitation: Bandh in Maharashtra’s Beed district peaceful so far, say police

A bandh called on Wednesday in Maharashtra's Beed district in support of the agitation by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange has remained peaceful so far, according to a senior police official.

Jarange's indefinite fast at his native place Antarwali Sarati in neighbouring Jalna district entered the fifth day on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Nandkumar Thakur said, "The bandh has been peaceful and 70-80 per cent successful till noon. Earlier, I had a meeting with the leaders concerned and appealed for peace. Schools in Beed city and some markets across the district have remained shut." In Beed city, market areas of Subhash Road, Dhondipura and Bajarpeth remained closed, he said, adding that there has been no untoward incident in the district so far. Thakur said some police stations in the district had received letters from Maratha outfits about their plan to call for a bandh on Wednesday in support of Jarange's agitation.

Jarange has been observing the indefinite fast demanding inclusion of the Maratha community into the Other Backward Class (OBC) grouping.

