Left Menu

Maratha agitation: Bandh in Maharashtra’s Beed district peaceful so far, say police

A bandh called on Wednesday in Maharashtras Beed district in support of the agitation by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange has remained peaceful so far, according to a senior police official.Jaranges indefinite fast at his native place Antarwali Sarati in neighbouring Jalna district entered the fifth day on Wednesday.Superintendent of Police Nandkumar Thakur said, The bandh has been peaceful and 70-80 per cent successful till noon.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 15:01 IST
Maratha agitation: Bandh in Maharashtra’s Beed district peaceful so far, say police
  • Country:
  • India

A bandh called on Wednesday in Maharashtra's Beed district in support of the agitation by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange has remained peaceful so far, according to a senior police official.

Jarange's indefinite fast at his native place Antarwali Sarati in neighbouring Jalna district entered the fifth day on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Nandkumar Thakur said, "The bandh has been peaceful and 70-80 per cent successful till noon. Earlier, I had a meeting with the leaders concerned and appealed for peace. Schools in Beed city and some markets across the district have remained shut." In Beed city, market areas of Subhash Road, Dhondipura and Bajarpeth remained closed, he said, adding that there has been no untoward incident in the district so far. Thakur said some police stations in the district had received letters from Maratha outfits about their plan to call for a bandh on Wednesday in support of Jarange's agitation.

Jarange has been observing the indefinite fast demanding inclusion of the Maratha community into the Other Backward Class (OBC) grouping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024