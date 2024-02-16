UiPath Celebrates Winners of the Prestigious 2024 UiPath Academic Alliance India Awards

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced the winners of the 2024 UiPath Academic Alliance India Awards, at the 2024 UiPath Academic Summit held in Bengaluru, India. The award honors top institutions and educators who have played a significant role in impacting India's automation education and ecosystem development. This year, 24 partner institutions and educators have been recognized respectively under the Partner of the Year, Educator of the Year and Special Awards categories.

Rajesh Nambiar, Director of Academic and Learning Alliances, APJ, UiPath said: ''Automation will play a crucial role in unlocking the transformative potential of AI at work. For AI to deliver real value in India, building a strong ecosystem with an automation-ready workforce will be critical. Through the 2024 UiPath Academic Alliance India Awards, we are acknowledging the contributions of our partners and recognizing their impact on India's automation education and ecosystem development.'' The 2024 UiPath Academic Alliance India Awards winners are: Partner of the Year: Recognize partner institutions for their excellence in citizen development, curriculum integration, automation literacy, strategic alliances, social impact, and innovation.

• Automation Literacy – Acropolis Institute of Technology and Research, Indore • Social Impact – ICT Academy, Chennai • Innovation – Mangalore Institute of Technology & Engineering, Mangaluru • Rising Star – BNM Institute of Technology, Bengaluru • Curriculum Integration – PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore • High Impact Social Projects – JECRC University, Jaipur • Strategic Alliance – FutureSkills Prime – A MeitY nasscom initiative • Citizen Developer Efforts – Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology (SKCET), Coimbatore • Best Student Group – Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai Educator of the Year: Awards educators who have positively impacted their students, through outstanding teaching skills and innovative teaching methods. It also honors those who commit to academic research, engage in community outreach and service-learning projects, and actively engage in continuous learning.

• Professional Development – Shilpa Prabhu Patil, East Point Group of Institutions • Mentorship – Dr. Preethi Harris, Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College • Community Engagement – Dr. Priya Jadhav, Symbiosis Institute of Technology Pune • Research and Publications – Dr. Ganeshayya Shidaganti, M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology • Student Impact – Pavithra Ragunathan, KGiSL Institute of Technology • Leadership in Education – Bhuvaneswaran B, Rajalakshmi Engineering College • Curriculum Innovation – Sidiq Sherif, ICT Academy • Teaching Excellence – Dr. Gireesh Kumar, Manipal University Jaipur Special awards were also given out to top institutions and educators for their contributions to advancing the automation education and ecosystem development, through the UiPath Academic Alliance Program.

Automation Education Accelerator: Recognizes the exceptional contributions to accelerate and advance automation education with the UiPath Academic Alliance Program.

• Honeywell Special Jury Partner: Presented to an exceptional educational institution that has demonstrated outstanding commitment, innovation, and impact in collaboration with the UiPath Academic Alliance Program.

• Model Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jammu Automation Education Advocate: Recognizes individuals who raised awareness, promoted collaboration, and drove initiatives that contribute to the growth and improvement of education in the field of automation.

• Dr. S N Chandrashekara, Principal, C Byregowda Institute of Technology, Kolar, Karnataka • Dr. Devi Thirupathi, Former Professor and Head - Department of Computer Applications • Bharathiar University, Coimbatore • Dr. M Kannan, Professor and Head of Computer Science & Engg, Mahendra Engineering College, Namakkal • Dr. Prakash Sheelvanth, Senior Vice President, East Point Group of Colleges, Bengaluru Distinguished Alumnus: Honors individuals who graduated from a partner institution and leveraged UiPath technologies to drive positive change. These individuals have demonstrated excellence in automation practices and contributed to the education and mentorship of aspiring automation professionals.

• Aswin Bhaskar, Senior RPA Developer, Billennium India The UiPath Academic Alliance envisions a workforce fluent in automation technologies and empowered to find engaging, creative and strategic careers. Institutions that join the Alliance are provided free courses, free access to UiPath software for students and educators, and the ability to network with the highly active community of global automation professionals and users.

UiPath first rolled out the Academic Alliance program in India in January 2019. Within 3 years, the ecosystem has established thriving partnerships with over 1,000 academic institutions in India's vocational and higher education sector, impacting more than 350,000 students with the help of over 1,250 educators.

To learn more about the UiPath Academic Alliance, please visit: https://www.uipath.com/rpa/academic-alliance About UiPath UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341141/UiPath_Award_Winners.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341148/UiPath_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)