PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 12:37 IST
"Government Allocates Funds for Religious Minorities: Rs 200 cr for Christian Communities and Rs 100 cr for Wakf Property Development"
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore for the development of Wakf properties and Rs 200 crore for the development of Christian community in the 2024-2025 budget he presented in the Assembly.

Further, a provision of Rs 50 crore will be made for the development of major pilgrimage destinations of Jains.

A development grant of Rs one crore has been earmarked for Shri Nanak Jhira Sahib Gurudwara in Bidar.

Siddaramaiah said Rs 20 crore would be granted to provide basic facilities at major pilgrimage destinations in the state.

The Chief Minister said 50 Morarji Desai Residential Schools, 100 post-matric boys/girls hostels will be started with a capacity of 100 students each and 100 new Maulana Azad Schools will be opened in the state.

Also, pre-university colleges will be started in 25 schools, which have their own buildings.

The Chief Minister said 'Tripitaka', the sacred texts of the Buddhist community, will be translated into Kannada, for which necessary grants will be allocated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

