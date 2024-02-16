Teacher Arrested for Sexual Assault of Underage Student in Goa

The Goa police on Friday arrested a physical education teacher for raping a minor girl student of a government school on multiple occasions, an official said. As per a complaint filed at the Mopa police station, accused Kalpesh Chandrakant Mahale is an employee of the Sports Authority of Goa, and he was deputed at the government school in Pernem taluka in North Goa.

The senior police official said that PE teacher Mahale, who is in his 30s, befriended a minor girl student and took her to places like Arambol and Morjim beaches on many occasions where he raped her.

“During the investigation, the accused was also found to have sent obscene messages to the victim on her Instagram account,” police said.

On a complaint by the girl student, Mahale was arrested under the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping, raping, and outraging her modesty, and the Goa Children’s Act, he said. It was not immediately clear how long the accused abused the minor girl before she spoke up against him.

