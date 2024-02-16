About 50,000 youth will be provided jobs in next two years, says TN CM

The DMK government has provided appointment letters to 60,567 youth for various government positions since the party came to power in May 2021, and it has planned to recruit 50,000 persons in the next two years, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday. Appointments have been made through various recruitment boards to fill up 27,858 posts, and in the next two years another 50,000 appointments will be made to fill up various posts, he said after handing over appointment letters to 1,598 persons at the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme of disposing of people's petitions, here. ''The DMK government has been creating employment opportunities for the youth since the party came to power. The new appointments made today are part of the exercise to fill up 10,000 posts by this June,'' he said and urged the new appointees to fully involve themselves and resolve with dedication and within the government framework the problems of the people who approached them with their grievances. The Makkaludan Mudhalvar camps are being held in rural areas and the applications/ petitions are registered on website and forwarded to the departments concerned for appropriate action, he said.

''I am proud to say that this initiative has helped to resolve the grievances of 3.50 lakh people in 30 days,'' Stalin said.

Since the DMK government came to power, it has been creating employment opportunities for the youth. Several new factories were being facilitated through the Global Investors Meet, the Chief Minister said.

About 2,058 camps were held in the first phase under the Makkaludan Mudhalvan scheme benefitting 3.50 lakh people. During the camps, 42,900 persons sought patta transfers, 18,000 obtained various certificates, 26,383 obtained new power connections, 37,700 people had obtained various services including permits and new water connections, and 1,190 people availed loans to the tune of Rs 60 crore, he said. During the camps, as many as 3,269 people received assistance under various welfare schemes to the tune of Rs 10 crore through the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled, while 766 persons received loans for Rs 6.66 crore through the Cooperative Department, Stalin said. State Ministers, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other senior officials participated.

