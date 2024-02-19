IIM(C) MBA programme records 100 per cent placement, consulting sector top recruiter

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta's MBA programme recorded 100 per cent placement with consulting sector emerging as the top recruiter, an official statement said.

The institute in a statement on Monday said that 464 students took part in the placement process, securing 529 offers which were rolled out by 194 companies.

The statement said 167 students received placements in the consulting sector.

Accenture Strategy emerged as the top recruiter among the consulting sector which included firms like EY-Parthenon, Monitor Deloitte, KPMG, Pricewaterhousecoopers (PWC), Vector Consulting and Arthur D Little, McKinsey, BCG, Bain, Kearney amongst others, it said.

Altogether 114 students (21.5 per cent) joined finance firms from private equity, venture capital, investment banking, markets, asset and wealth management domains.

The final placement recorded participation from firms like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Chase, Bank of America, Citibank, Barclays, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Arga, Avendus, Neo Asset & Wealth Management, Kotak Alternate Assets, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Ambit, Incred, Prime Ventures, among others.

The technology sector witnessed the participation of firms like Microsoft, Navi, Arcesium, Media.Net, Uber, Angel One, HCL, Newgen, Zomato, Javis and NPCI which extended offers to 88 students (16.6 per cent) and Marketing and General Management sector like ITC, Loreal, Proctor & Gamble, Dabur, Tata Administrative Services, Vedanta, Adani, Hinduja, Aditya Birla Group, Essar Group, JSW and Reliance among others which recruited 130 students (24.6 per cent)..

The final placement season saw the participation of many first-time recruiters like Jio Financial Services, Hero Fincorp, Yubi, Sobha Realty, Sirius AI, Husk Power Systems and DMI Finance.

Chairperson, Placement Committee Nimruji Jammulamadaka said, ''looking at the market conditions, we were ready for the long haul and focused on diversifying the recruiter base and building student resilience''..

''We must say, the institute has been successful in this regard'', she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)