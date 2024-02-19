NE at centre of Modi govt's development agenda: Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that the North Eastern region has been at the centre of developmental activities for the Narendra Modi-led government.

The information and broadcasting minister also acknowledged the importance and contribution of the region towards the nation, especially in bringing laurels from sports events.

''When we talk about 'astha lakshmi', we mean our eight North Eastern states. These eight states are very important for the Modi government,'' he told reporters after inauguration of a revamped Regional News Unit of Doordarshan Assam here.

The Modi government started 'Act East Policy' in place of 'Look East Policy' of the previous UPA government, he said.

''The UPA government had overlooked the region in its 10 years at the Centre, but our government is constantly working for it,'' he claimed.

The minister maintained that the Centre has been working overtime to promote culture and heritage of the region, improve communication network, establish new hospitals and educational institutions.

On the NE states, including Assam, hosting the Khelo India University Games, which will have its formal inauguration later in the day in the presence of Thakur, he lauded the power of the region in the sporting arena.

''More than 4,500 players from over 200 universities are competing. Assam has hosted major sporting events earlier also. I am glad that the University Games are happening across the region,'' Thakur, who also holds the Sports and Youth Welfare portfolio, said.

He added that NE has always been a powerhouse in sports and players from the region have brought laurels to the nation.

