BJP did nothing for social, economic, educational, infra development in J’khand: CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Monday claimed that the BJP government did nothing for social, economic, educational and infrastructure development during its tenures in the state.

Soren made this remark during distribution of approval letters under the state government's housing scheme 'Abua Awas' at Vinoba Bhave University campus in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. Beneficiaries of the scheme who live in Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Koderma and Chatra districts participated in the programme. "The BJP ruled the state for most of the years since its formation in 2000. But, it did nothing for social, economic, educational and basic infrastructure development in the state," the CM alleged. He said that when the Hemant Soren government came to power in 2019, it focused on the development of basic infrastructure— 'roti, kapda aur makan' (food, clothes and shelter) —and education. "The previous Hemant Soren government repeatedly demanded houses from the Centre. When it was denied, the former chief minister decided to provide houses from the state fund," the CM said. Champai Soren said that no poor in the state will be homeless or deprived of concrete houses by 2027 in Jharkhand.

Around 1.13 lakh beneficiaries from Jharkhand's Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Koderma and Chatra would be provided with houses by 2026, while around 2.83 lakh others would get their homes in the four districts in the next five years, an official said. The chief minister announced that his government would soon set up a dairy plant in Hazaribag district. "The initiative to provide pensions at the age of 50 years to women, scheduled tribe and scheduled caste people will begin soon. The government has also decided to provide 125 units of free electricity instead of 100 units,'' Champai Soren said. The chief minister said that the previous Hemant Soren government launched several schemes to promote education among the poor and tribal in the state, as a society cannot develop without education.

"Model schools and CM schools of excellence have been started, while scholarship amount to students has been increased by three times," he said. Soren added that the government intends to take the irrigation facility to every farmland in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)