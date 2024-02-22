J-K: Action plan reviewed for registration of service providers for Amarnath Yatra

Authorities here reviewed an action plan for registration of service providers for the upcoming pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, an official said on Thursday. Labour Commissioner Charandeep Singh chaired a preparatory meeting regarding the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high shrine with the department officials who were asked to gear up for timely and hassle-free registration of service providers, the official said.

Last year, 32,819 service providers, including 15,903 ponywalas, 10,023 palki and dandiwalas and 6,893 pithuwalas were registered by the labour department for the yatra, which usually takes place in the month of 'Shravan' (July-August).

The official said detailed deliberations were held regarding this year's action plan for registration of service providers who come from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and facilitate the pilgrims in their journey to the holy cave from both the Pahalgam and the Baltal axis each year.

Asserting that the labour department has a significant role in the smooth conduct of the yatra, Singh said as and when the dates for the commencement of the registration process are finalised, the same will be communicated to the service providers.

The department will be facilitating advance registration of service providers both in their native districts and also at camps located in Ganderbal and Anantnag districts besides ensuring timely and hassle-free issuance of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards in their favour in coordination with the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and concerned district administrations, Singh said.

Registration camps for the purpose were established at Sonmarg, Kangan, Manigam, Gund, Gutlibagh and Baltal in Ganderbal district and Matigawran, Sallar, Khayar, Aishmuqam, Anantnag and Pahalgam in Anantnag district besides other district headquarters, he said.

While emphasising on better coordination with other line departments with regard to contractors and contract workers hired for different works for the yatra, Singh said line departments being the principal employers are required to share the list of all such contractors engaged by them with the labour department so that interest of contract workers are protected in terms of wages, hours of work and other basic amenities.

