Minister orders action against 3 school teachers in Kota for ‘love jihad’, 'conversion'; 2 suspended

Two government school teachers were suspended and an inquiry was initiated against a third for their alleged involvement in religious conversion, “love jihad” and ties to banned “jihadi outfits”, Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar said. Dilawar, in a video statement issued on Friday, said that strict action has been initiated against three teachers in a government senior secondary school at Khajuri Odpur village in Sangod.

According to an order by the education officer, the minister ordered action against the teachers after a local group, Sarv Hindu Samaj, Sangod gave him a memorandum on the matter.

The minister said that it was brought to his notice that the name of a Hindu girl studying in the school was noted down as “Islam” on her transfer certificate. “There is a conspiracy of religious conversion and love jihad and Hindu girls are being forced to read namaz… this was brought to my notice,” Dilwar said in the video.

The minister said he has ordered the suspension of two teachers, namely Firoj Khan, and Mirza Mujahid and action against the third teacher Shabana was underway.

Dilawar also said the teachers could also be dismissed from service based on further investigation.

The memorandum also claimed that one Hindu girl who was named as Muslim in the school record was abducted by Muslim youths and was yet to be traced.

An order directing action against the teachers was issued by the Kota district education officer (secondary) on Thursday following directions from the education minister.

According to the order, the minister was handed over a memorandum by Sarv Hindu Samaj, Sangod during his visit to the area on Tuesday alleging that some teachers were involved in “love jihad”, religious conversion and ties to banned “jihadi outfits”.

‘Love jihad’ is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

All three teachers have been ordered to report to the directorate of education, Bikaner during this period, as per the order.

